Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Bank of America

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,811,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $944,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

