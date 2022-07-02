Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) vs. IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Critical Review

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cresco Labs and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00 IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus price target of $15.58, indicating a potential upside of 498.21%. IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 1,179.71%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Cresco Labs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.86 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.19 IM Cannabis $43.32 million 1.06 -$14.17 million ($0.61) -1.08

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs. Cresco Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69% IM Cannabis -44.71% -16.28% -11.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.