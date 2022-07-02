Critical Comparison: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Shutterstock alerts:

This table compares Shutterstock and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 11.27% 22.22% 12.53% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

66.3% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shutterstock and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock presently has a consensus price target of $118.33, indicating a potential upside of 108.22%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.66 $91.88 million $2.38 23.88 Global Blue Group $52.18 million 17.99 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Global Blue Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.