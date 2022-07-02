Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.22 and last traded at $38.76. 19,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.
Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Croda International (COIHD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.