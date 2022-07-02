CryptoTycoon Achieves Market Capitalization of $296,232.75 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $296,232.75 and approximately $1,916.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00010283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.19 or 1.00014602 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 889,045 coins and its circulating supply is 149,863 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

