CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,818.34

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,818.34 ($22.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,624 ($19.92). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,656 ($20.32), with a volume of 146,680 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.58) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,814.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.85.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

