Cwm LLC Purchases 2,480 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after buying an additional 117,086 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

