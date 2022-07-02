Cwm LLC Sells 22,777 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $80.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

