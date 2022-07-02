Cwm LLC Sells 52,354 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,354 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMX opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

