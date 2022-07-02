DAGCO Inc. Acquires 1,888 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,884,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

