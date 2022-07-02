DAGCO Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

