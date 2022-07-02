DAGCO Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $228.55 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.92.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

