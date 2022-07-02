DAGCO Inc. Invests $357,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,174,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

