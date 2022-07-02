Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 109,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day moving average is $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

