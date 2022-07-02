Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Danone stock opened at €53.30 ($56.70) on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a one year high of €72.13 ($76.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €54.44 and its 200 day moving average is €54.10.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

