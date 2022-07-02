DAOstack Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $308,706.60 and approximately $225.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,219.60 or 0.99850261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00041282 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00024027 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.