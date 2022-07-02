Darrow Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Darrow Company Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.