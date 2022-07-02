Darrow Company Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after buying an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $102.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.