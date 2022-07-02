Derbend Asset Management Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Derbend Asset Management owned 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $275,156,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after buying an additional 846,567 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,088,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after buying an additional 2,991,687 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,898,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

