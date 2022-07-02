Deri Protocol (DERI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $241,540.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $5.44 million and $241,540.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,757,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,458,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

