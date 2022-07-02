Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.00

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

