Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$47.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.45.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.95. The firm has a market cap of C$16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

