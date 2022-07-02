Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $9.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.