Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to $48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

