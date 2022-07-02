Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,800 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($71.16) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.43) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($73.61) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.80) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,835.38 ($71.59).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,834.50 ($59.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,462.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,526.74.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.88), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($50,201.69).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

