Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $3,850.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,293.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. Diageo has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

