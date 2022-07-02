Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7,335.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,311,000 after acquiring an additional 196,967 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 522,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,903 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

