disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $818,872.07

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $818,872.07 and $71,867.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00155781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00685098 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00083407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016129 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,166,931 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

