Dogey-Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Dogey-Inu has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $94.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00148765 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00689983 BTC.
- Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00085323 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016173 BTC.
Dogey-Inu Profile
Dogey-Inu Coin Trading
