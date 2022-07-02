Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading Down 3.7%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.16. 17,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 226,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a market cap of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

