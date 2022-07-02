DoubleLine ETF Trust – DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine ETF Trust – DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,673,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,835 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Trust – DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 12.68% of DoubleLine ETF Trust – DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $59,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPE. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine ETF Trust – DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine ETF Trust – DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine ETF Trust – DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine ETF Trust – DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine ETF Trust – DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Get DoubleLine ETF Trust - DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

CAPE stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. DoubleLine ETF Trust – DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine ETF Trust – DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine ETF Trust - DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine ETF Trust - DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.