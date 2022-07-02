DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 42.8% in June

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:DSL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 292,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

