DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 789,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,445,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

DOYU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.98.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $283.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

