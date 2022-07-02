Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,704. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.00, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

