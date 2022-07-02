Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.31. 832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCO. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at $876,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

