DXdao 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,907.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $395.40 or 0.02053172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $16,907.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00282577 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002444 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006180 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

