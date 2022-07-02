Dynamite Price Reaches $0.0107 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Dynamite has a market cap of $4,117.69 and approximately $25,632.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00286412 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.77 or 0.02046637 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002435 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006297 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.