Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EBMT opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

