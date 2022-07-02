Eastern Bank Acquires New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

