Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 4,800 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

