Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 272.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.