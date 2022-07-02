Eastern Bank Sells 208 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

