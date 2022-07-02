easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.45

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on EJTTF. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $691.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

