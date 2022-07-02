Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 56.4% in June

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 33,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,375. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.36.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0356 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
