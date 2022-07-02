Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 56.4% in June

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 33,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,375. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0356 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 189.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 122,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 79,805 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3,442.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,039 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.