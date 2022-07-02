EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.43

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 24450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.68 million and a P/E ratio of -64.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.63.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.