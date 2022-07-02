Efinity Price Reaches $1.40 (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00694117 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00084519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016076 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

