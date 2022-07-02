Eildon Capital Fund Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EDC)

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
Eildon Capital Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
