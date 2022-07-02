Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 959,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,827,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
The stock has a market cap of $151.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLO)
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.