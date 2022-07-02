Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 959,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,827,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The stock has a market cap of $151.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 122,161 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

