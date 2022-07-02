Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in June

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.0 days.
EPWDF remained flat at $$15.94 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $16.68.
Electric Power Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electric Power Development (EPWDF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.