Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in June

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.0 days.

EPWDF remained flat at $$15.94 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Electric Power Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

