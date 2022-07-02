Electrify.Asia Trading Down 21.2% This Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $355,150.52 and approximately $5,330.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

